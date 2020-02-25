Hudson police, ACSO execute search warrant related to Hudson VFD burglary

HUDSON, Texas (KTRE) - The Hudson Police Department said they executed a search warrant related to the burglary which occurred at the Hudson Volunteer Fire Department last Friday.
According to a Facebook post from the department, they along with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office executed the warrant on a residence located off Hwy. 103 west Monday.
The post said officers were able to recover stolen property not related to the fire department and a large amount of methamphetamine and cash was also found.
The post said this is still an ongoing investigation and further information will be released at a later time.
