Hudson police, ACSO execute search warrant related to Hudson VFD burglary

Hudson police, ACSO execute search warrant related to Hudson VFD burglary
(Source: WTOC)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff | February 24, 2020 at 6:33 PM CST - Updated February 24 at 6:33 PM

HUDSON, Texas (KTRE) - The Hudson Police Department said they executed a search warrant related to the burglary which occurred at the Hudson Volunteer Fire Department last Friday.

According to a Facebook post from the department, they along with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office executed the warrant on a residence located off Hwy. 103 west Monday.

The post said officers were able to recover stolen property not related to the fire department and a large amount of methamphetamine and cash was also found.

The post said this is still an ongoing investigation and further information will be released at a later time.

Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.