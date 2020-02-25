Nacogdoches County ready for Super Tuesday voter turnout: 'We’re prepared for 50 or 5,000 a day’

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - One week from Tuesday will be Super Tuesday, the March 3 primaries in Texas. Texas is one of 14 states to participate in Super Tuesday.
Election coordinators across the state are finalizing plans for election day as early voting continues through Friday, Feb. 28.
“We plan for feast or famine,” said Todd Stallings, the election coordinator for Nacogdoches County. “I’ve been through this so many times. We’re prepared for 50 or 5,000 [voters a day], it doesn’t matter. We’ve got the ballots, we’ve got the people.”
Early voting and Super Tuesday voting dates are the same statewide, but times and places will vary according to the area where you vote.
Stallings spoke with KTRE 9′s Donna McCollum about Super Tuesday and included a few reminders for voters.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.