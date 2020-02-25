Affidavit: Murder suspect claims self-defense in strip-club stabbing

The third man told deputies he and Davis were inside the club when Page and Davis got into an argument. The third man said Page challenged Davis to a fight and they went outside. He said he saw them fighting and Davis yell, “He’s got a knife! He stabbed me!” The third man said he tried to kick Page off Davis and then kicked a knife away from Page. The third man said Davis got up and stumbled back toward the club entrance and told a bouncer.