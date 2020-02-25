Texas Governor Greg Abbott visits Longview for city’s 150th birthday

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott attended the sesquicentennial ball to wish the city of Longview a happy birthday.
“I wanted to be here in person to say, happy birthday, to the greatest city in America, Longview, Texas,” Abbott said.
The Longview native stopped by the ball which was located at the Maude Cobb Convention Center and he explains how this city shaped him to be a better parent and public servant.
“Growing up in Longview, Texas, has made me a better public servant because I have such a much better perspective. It has made me a better parent because when I had a daughter I wanted for her to be as inspired in her childhood as I was in mine in Longview, Texas.”
During his speech, he recalled his time as a young boy.
“Longview Texas is the best city in America for a kid to grow up in. It’s where I got to learn to play little league football, little league baseball, where I learned how to win and lose and overcome challenges,” he said.
He also leaves a special message for the city.
“Longview is much more than just a city, Longview is something that is provided hope and opportunity and inspiration for 150 years, here’s to 150 more of Longview shaping the future of Texas. God bless you all, God bless Longview, Texas.”