Tuesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) -Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: This afternoon we will see partly to mostly sunny skies with temperatures making it to the low 60s. Overnight we will drop to the upper 30s. Tomorrow a cold front will pass through our area, dropping us to the upper 40s with winds close to 20 mph. Clear sunny skies and 50s return for Thursday. Friday, Saturday and Sunday will all be similar days with lots of sunshine and warm temperatures in the 60s. Rain moves back into our area late on Sunday night and will carry over into most of the day on Monday. The start of next workweek will be soggy but warm, in the low 70s.