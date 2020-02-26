ACLU files lawsuit to challenge ‘sanctuary cities’ ordinances adopted by East Texas towns

I had a great meeting today with Mike Cummings Jr, City Councilman of Joaquin, Texas - the fourth city in the nation to outlaw abortion. After a great lunch at Posado's in Lindale, Texas we decided that it would be great to do an interview about Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn. In this video Mike shares about why the City of Joaquin outlawed abortion, what opposition they faced, what has happened since the city of Joaquin outlawed abortion about six months ago, and what wisdom he would like to share with City Council Members from cities like Lindale and Carthage who are considering the Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn ordinance. www.sanctuarycitiesfortheunborn.com #therighttolife #thefightforlife #fromconceptiontillnaturaldeath #unbornlivesmatter #loveoneanother #JoaquinTexas #SanctuaryCityForTheUnborn #CarthageTexas #LindaleTexas #PotentialSanctuaryCitiesForTheUnborn