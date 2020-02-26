Crime Stoppers: Man stole inventory locating device valued at $1.5K from Lufkin Academy store

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man with “sticky fingers” who just couldn’t resist stealing an unattended inventory locating device from Academy Sports.
“Stealing something you have no use for or knowledge of its purpose is a good indication that you’re just a criminal,” the bulletin on the Lufkin Crime Stoppers website stated. “You’re not one of the theoretical few who ‘need’ to steal because capitalism is so cruel; you’re a thief, and you deserve to be in jail.”
The Lufkin Crime Stoppers bulletin stated that the device that was stolen is a Symbol TC70.
“What? You've never heard of a Symbol TC70?” the bulletin stated. “It's likely neither had the thief, or he wouldn't have taken it. It's an inventory locating device used by Academy employees to help customers.”
According to the Crime Stoppers bulletin, the device would have been useless to the suspect because it is password protected and needs the store’s internal network to function. It cannot be used for changing prices, stealing customer data, or any other criminal activities.
“To the thief, it’s useless,” the bulletin stated. “To the store, it’s a $1,500 loss that will be factored into your next purchase.”
The bulletin stated that, based on the surveillance video, the thief wasn’t looking for the device. He just happened to stumble upon, and he probably took it because it looked like a cell phone.
The surveillance video posted on the Lufkin Crime Stoppers website and the organization’s Facebook page doesn’t clearly show the man’s face. However, he was wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans, Nike shoes, and a baseball cap.
“The woman he was with is more distinctive, with pinkish-red hair and arm tattoos, and knowing she was with him, even without seeing her face, will help someone identify the thief, if she doesn't turn him in first for making her an unwitting part of his crime,” the Crime Stoppers bulletin stated.
After the man and woman left Academy Sports, they got into a red Honda Fit, the bulletin stated.
Anyone who can help identify the thief or the woman that was with him is urged to click the “Solve This” button on the Lufkin Crime Stoppers website, use the app, or call (936) 639-TIPS.
“Tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and an anonymous, crime-solving tip might be eligible for a reward,” the bulletin stated.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.