First Alert: A widespread freeze tonight will give way to a cool sunshine on Thursday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Blustery conditions on cold, northerly winds have led to a big cool down across the Piney Woods today.
With skies clearing out tonight and winds calming down, look for a widespread freeze as overnight lows drop into the upper 20’s to near 30. This will not be a pipe-bursting type of freeze, but you will certainly want to tend to the pets and plants to make sure they are protected from the cold.
After starting off in the deep freeze Thursday morning, we will be in store for a cool, but sun-filled day as afternoon highs top out in the lower-to-middle 50’s. With winds being fairly light and out the west, it will feel much warmer than it did today.
We will end the week and transition into the weekend with lots of blue sky and plenty of sunshine to help us dry out. We will also undergo a gradual warming trend as milder temperatures make a return to East Texas, leading to some very nice weather in our part of the state.
Southerly winds will really pick up in speed by Sunday and early next week, ushering in not only warmer temperatures, but more clouds and higher moisture levels, too.
Those higher moisture levels will combine with a shift in our weather pattern to bring back chances for rain and some thunderstorms early next week. At this time, Tuesday looks like the best chance for us to be on the receiving end of some rain and perhaps a few strong thunderstorms as a Pacific storm system ejects into the plains.
