Former Alto residents get creative to apply for a chance to win the HGTV Hometown Makeover contest

ALTO, Texas (KTRE) - Former Alto residents work together to apply for a chance to win the HGTV Hometown Makeover contest. This comes after a tornado destroyed a majority of the community.
On April 13, 2019, the city of Alto was hit by three tornadoes back to back.
“It was unbelievable. Just devastating,” Alto resident, Alison Bays said. “It’s something that, even though you are looking at it, you can’t wrap your mind around what actually is going on.”
Almost one year later and they are still recovering. Dana Zambon and Shenelle Gaddis are former Alto alums who came up with the idea to apply for HGTV’s Hometown Takeover.
According to Bays, it would bring healing and peace to her town. Out of thousands of other applicants, she feels as if her community deserves to win the makeover.
“Our high school students are going to school in portable buildings,” Bays said. “These kids are going to school in rain and 30 degrees, you know.”
“Although Alto is strong-- let’s face it, it’s no small task to rebuild an entire community for the most part,” Zambon said.
Zambon says that if they won the HGTV Hometown Makeover, then it would expedite the recovery process.
“Just the resilience of this community and their willingness to do their part to get back on their feet, speaks to the heart of the community of Alto,” Zambon added.
Bays expressed that while waiting for the application response, Alto will keep going in the face of adversity.
“I think that it is time. I think that it would be welcomed,” Bays said. “I think that everybody would be able to breathe a little bit easier knowing that what we had might be gone, but what where we are is not where we have to stay.”
Zambon wrote the essay and Gaddis created the mashup video for the application. They both are former Alto residents and say they applied because they believe in the growth of Alto. They are competing for the entire town to be made over by HGTV and the contest is judged by the essays and videos permitted.
