Italian restaurant set to go in at old Ray’s Drive-In West location in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A new restaurant will be going in at the location in Lufkin where Ray’s Drive-In West once was. After the old building is demolished, a new structure will be built for the new business, Roma’s Italian Bistro.
Florenc Leghnja, the owner of the new business, said they hope to have the new Italian restaurant open by the end of August. Roma’s Italian Bistro, which will be located at 918 S. John Redditt Drive, will be a family-owned business.
Leghnja said the restaurant will serve Italian cuisine like different types of pasta, pizza, and seafood. Roma’s will also boast a full bar with craft cocktails and imported beers.
According to a spokeswoman for the City of Lufkin, the building permit for the new restaurant has been approved, and it has been picked up.
The new building will be 3,630 square feet, and it will have a wood frame and a stucco exterior, according to the building permit. Construction is expected to cost about $537,000.
The Ray’s Drive-In West building was damaged by a fire in July of 2012. A Lufkin fire official said the fire was started by a carelessly discarded cigarette.
Captain Ozzie Jarman with the Lufkin Fire Department said the fire started at the rear of Ray’s Drive-In West in a lean-to shed attached to the main building. He explained that some threw away a cigarette butt that fell in or on a stack of cardboard boxes.
Lawana Ray, the owner of Ray’s Drive-In West, said that there were customers in the restaurant at the time the fire broke out, and some of them even ran to the back of the business to help fight the blaze until firefighters got there.
Ray decided to close Ray’s Drive-In West for good in October of 2013. At the time, she told KTRE News that she would have had to do many upgrades to the building, which was built in 1984, for it to meet Lufkin building codes.
