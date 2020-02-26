Katherine Johnson respected, admired by LeTourneau University students, staff

Katherine Johnson’s mathematics calculations at NASA rocketed men safely into space and back home again. She passed away at 101. We spoke with a LeTourneau University computer science professor and a mathematics student who both admire Johnson’s work.
Addie Randolph is concentrating on mathematics and computer science at LeTourneau University, and like most was not aware of Katherine Johnson’s Contributions until the film “Hidden Figures” came out in 2016.
“She was a very amazing person. It was really incredible what she did. Working on; as far as the team of females who were basically the computers for NASA,” Randolph said.
Addie thinks Johnson was a trailblazer.
“For a long time, I feel like those women were in that same position, just as the computers, but she really pushed for higher positions for women in that area,” Randolph said.
Addie got into math at an early age and the possibilities of space flight.
“I’ve always been interested in space and NASA; that sort of thing so I guess you could say she’s someone I looked up to,” Randolph stated.
Kenneth Rouse, Associate Professor of Computer Science at LeTourneau says the world still needs people like Johnson.
“I love technology and everything but when it comes down to it, you need a human to verify things and have them set up right, so you know that computer is doing things,” Rouse revealed.
With NASA at least, verification could mean life or death.
“But I love to be able to come back to what she did when they said, if this young lady said it’s right, then we’re going, because human lives are on the line at that,” Rouse said.
“Her and her team pushed the frontier; really got us into space,” Randolph said.
And as far as Addie’s name pretty much spelling out math, well, she’s heard that one maybe once before.
Addie is a junior at LeTourneau and although she hasn’t quite nailed down for sure what she wants to do after she graduates, she does like the sound of working for NASA.
