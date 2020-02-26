Man charged with trying to blow up car at Pentagon

February 25, 2020 at 1:40 PM CST - Updated February 26 at 2:16 AM

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — An Arkansas man has been arrested on charges he tried to blow up a car at the Pentagon. Matthew Dmitri Richardson, of Fayetteville, is due in federal court in Virginia on Tuesday afternoon following his arrest a day earlier.

A federal complaint says a Pentagon police officer saw the 19-year-old Richardson standing next to a car and striking a cigarette lighter to a piece of fabric attached to the vehicle’s gas tank.

The complaint says Richardson said he was going to “blow this vehicle up," as well as “himself." It was not immediately clear if Richardson had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

