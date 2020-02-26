EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A cold start with temperatures starting to drop into the upper 30s this morning. A sprinkle or two is possible as a cold front moves through East Texas. Winds are picking up and will be gusting up to 20-30 mph behind the cold front. Wind chills will be in the 30s most of the day. Expect clearing skies by midday, but the sunshine won’t help warm things up much. High temperatures this afternoon will only reach the upper 40s. Winds die down overnight and with clear skies, temperatures will drop into the upper 20s by Thursday morning. A better day Thursday, with lighter winds and cool temperatures in the mid 50s. More sunshine headed into the weekend and a nice warming trend. Temperatures will reach the 60s Friday and the 70s this weekend. Winds pick up this weekend and clouds begin to increase by Sunday. Chances for rain will return to the forecast early next week.