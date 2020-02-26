Nacogdoches Medical Center Health Network names new CEO

From the Nacogdoches Medical Center Health Network
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (News Release) - Nacogdoches, Texas – NMC is pleased to announce the appointment of a new chief executive officer (CEO) with deep roots in the East Texas community. Jeff Patterson will reprise his role as CEO and again oversee the strategic, operational and clinical activities for Nacogdoches Medical Center and its 10 outpatient locations beginning March 9.
Patterson previously served as the organization’s leader from 2015 to 2017. During his tenure, NMC earned top scores for patient experience and physician and employee engagement. The hospital obtained certifications from the Joint Commission for Chest Pain, Advanced Primary Stroke Care, and Total Joint procedures while the network expanded service provisions to include a new Outpatient Therapy location, MedPost Urgent Care Center, and the first Level II NICU in Nacogdoches.
“We are excited to welcome Jeff and his family back to Nacogdoches.” Ron Collins, NMC Governing Board Chairman said. "His experience and strong ties in our community uniquely qualify him to lead our team as we continue to expand access to high-quality healthcare services for all East Texans.”
Since leaving NMC in 2017, Patterson has served as CEO of Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital and Abrazo Arrowhead Campus in Phoenix, Ariz. While there, Patterson earned the 2019 Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award for his role in securing a ranking of top 5 percent in the nation for emergency department patient satisfaction at Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital.
As a result of Patterson’s focus on teamwork, quality of care, and communication, both Phoenix hospitals achieved physician engagement scores in the 98th percentile. Arizona Heart Hospital was awarded certifications from the American College of Cardiology in chest pain, heart catheterization lab, atrial fibrillation and heart failure which earned the facility recognition as the first hospital in Arizona to hold all four clinical awards.
“Jeff Patterson is returning home and is welcomed back. His knowledge of our system of advances in progress gives him an advantage in resuming the CEO position. All of the staff are enthusiastically looking forward to his return,” remarked Chief of Staff Dr. Loyd Whitley
During his career in healthcare, Patterson has also held leadership positions as the chief operating officer (COO) for Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, Calif., and as COO for Lake Pointe Health Network in Rowlett, Texas.
Among his many accomplishments, Patterson was named one of Modern Healthcare’s Up and Comers and has been recognized by Becker’s Hospital Review as a Rising Star. He holds an M.S. in Healthcare Administration from Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas, and a B.S. in Economics from Texas A&M University, College Station.
“I am thrilled to be coming home with my family to Nacogdoches,” Patterson said. “NMC has a rich history of serving the health and wellness needs of this community, and I am honored to return and have the opportunity to serve alongside the dedicated and compassionate caregivers and clinicians here once again.”