Nacogdoches native performs on Grand Ole Opry stage Tuesday night

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The musical sounds of Nacogdoches native Spence Peppard will be heard tonight on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. The talented guitarist has lived in Music City USA for the last three years. Tonight he’s accompanying country gospel singer Jason Crabbe on the legendary stage. No one is more proud than Spence’s dad, Dan Peppard.
“Spence does studio work at some of the big studios in Nashville. He does acoustic work,” shared Peppard. “And Spence has a recording studio in his home so he does recording for songwriters so they can come in there and do their demos. Enjoys doing that. And he’s traveled with Jason Crabbe and he’s traveled with Billy Ray Cyrus so he’s had some neat opportunities. The East Texas Peppard Family is just real proud of him. He’s worked hard.”
Peppard worked in his dad’s car lot for 10 years saying someday he would become a professional musician. He says he’s looking forward to tonight’s performance.
If you’d like to listen--radio streaming is available from the Grand Ole Opry.
