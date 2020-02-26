Nacogdoches native performs on Grand Ole Opry stage Tuesday night

“Spence does studio work at some of the big studios in Nashville. He does acoustic work,” shared Peppard. “And Spence has a recording studio in his home so he does recording for songwriters so they can come in there and do their demos. Enjoys doing that. And he’s traveled with Jason Crabbe and he’s traveled with Billy Ray Cyrus so he’s had some neat opportunities. The East Texas Peppard Family is just real proud of him. He’s worked hard.”