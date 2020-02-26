WEBXTRA: Sara Mayes powering AC softball to win column

Head Coach Josh Barnes came in and was unfazed by all of that. He looked to his five returning sophomores for leadership and he found out quickly he had a power hitter. So far this year, the Lady Runners have hit 24 home runs through 17 games. Leading the charge is Sara Mayes. The former Lufkin Lady Panther has 10 home runs and as of this writing leads the NJCAA DI standings.