WEBXTRA: Sara Mayes powering AC softball to win column

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - There were a lot of unknowns heading into this softball season for Angelina College. The team was coming off of a great season as the national runner-ups for NJCAA DI. In the off season, the team lost their coaching staff and the majority of their sophomore players.
Head Coach Josh Barnes came in and was unfazed by all of that. He looked to his five returning sophomores for leadership and he found out quickly he had a power hitter. So far this year, the Lady Runners have hit 24 home runs through 17 games. Leading the charge is Sara Mayes. The former Lufkin Lady Panther has 10 home runs and as of this writing leads the NJCAA DI standings.
The team is on a four game winning streak and plays four games at home over the next two days. KTRE Sports Director Caleb Beames talked with Coach Barnes and Mayes about the success so far.
