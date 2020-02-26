Wednesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We have a windy afternoon in store! Temperatures today will make it to the upper 40s but with the breezy conditions, it will be feeling more like the 30s. Clouds will begin to break up as well. Overnight we will drop to the freezing mark so bring in any pets or plants you have outside. Tomorrow clear sunny skies return and we will make it to the mid 50s. Friday and Saturday expect plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. For the end of the weekend we will keep the 70s with a few extra clouds moving in. Showers make their way back to East Texas on Monday and Tuesday.