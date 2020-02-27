Alert issued for 3 children missing from Camden County, Ga.

LEFT: Meadow Lin Gentry, Autumn Leann Gentry, & Kole Aaron Gentry RIGHT: Marshall Aaron Gentry (Source: Georgia State Patrol)
By WTOC Staff | February 27, 2020 at 2:39 PM CST - Updated February 27 at 4:07 PM

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - An Amber Alert has been issued for three children by the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

They report 6-year-old Meadow Lin Gentry, 5-year-old Autumn Leann Gentry, and 3-year-old Kole Aaron Gentry were taken on Wednesday by 26-year-old Marshall Aaron Gentry.

Officials say the children are considered to be in extreme danger.

They were last seen in St. Mary’s, Ga. They are believed to be traveling in a 2019 black Toyota Tundra with licence plate number RTQ7135.

GBI officials released a photo of a camper connected to the Amber Alert.
GBI officials released a photo of a camper connected to the Amber Alert. (Source: Georgia Bureau of Investigation)

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Camden County Sheriff’s Office at 912.510.5100.

You can also provide information to the GBI line at 1.800.597.TIPS. You can also use the See/Send app for iPhone and Android users.

