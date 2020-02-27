Court OKs Texas winner-take-all presidential elector system

In this July 9, 2019 file photo, people wait in line to enter the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans. On Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, the federal appeals court said the winner-take-all system Texas uses to assign Electoral College presidential votes is constitutional. Wednesday's ruling is the latest defeat for organizations that say each state's electors should be chosen proportionally, based on the percentage of the statewide vote. (Source: AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)