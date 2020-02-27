Driver in 2019 neo-Nazi stop arrested among group of ‘violent extremists’

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The man who was driving the car in Garza County in 2019 when neo-Nazi Aiden Bruce-Umbaugh was arrested on gun crimes, has himself been arrested by federal agents, among a group of “racially motivated violent extremists.”
Federal prosecutors announced the arrest on Wednesday. 24-year-old Kaleb J. Cole of Montgomery, Texas, was among three others from across the United States charged with cyberstalking and threatening journalists and activists.
According to court documents, Cole was driving the car when 23-year-old Aiden Bruce-Umbaugh was arrested on charges of possession of a firearm by an unlawful user of a controlled substance, following a traffic stop in Garza County in November 2019. Law enforcement said they discovered an AR-15 rifle, two AK-47 rifles, a Sig Sauer 9mm pistol, at least 1,500 rounds of ammunition, a small canister of marijuana, and approximately two grams of THC oil, which Bruce-Umbaugh claimed belonged to him.
A criminal complaint filed February 25 in a Seattle District Court, claims Cole, along with Cameron Brandon Shea, 24, of Redmond, Washington; Taylor Ashley Parker-Dipeppe, 20, of Spring Hill, Florida, and Johnny Roman Garza, 20, of Queen Creek, Arizona, conspired to “threaten journalists and activists, particularly Jews and other minorities.”
A release from the Department of Justice states the charges contained in the complaint are only allegations. A person is presumed innocent unless and until he or she is proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
The criminal complaint alleges Cole and the others are accused of creating threatening posters that feature prominent Nazi insignia, in order to intimidate targets and “retaliate against unfavorable reporting.”
Samples of the alleged posters were included in the complaint, including many images of people in skull masks, some holding Molotov cocktails and guns, all including deliberate threats and swastikas.
According to the complaint, the four suspects conducted online research, identified journalists and activists to target, and compiled the home addresses and personal information in order to issue the threatening posters. The group of suspects allegedly communicated online through an encrypted chat service, the complaint says they took steps such as wearing disguises to conceal their actions.
Cole and Shea were accused of being responsible for creating the posters, while Shea allegedly mailed posters to a reporter, and two members associated with the Anti-Defamation League, according to the criminal complaint. Parker-Dipeppe is accused of placing one of the threatening posters at the home of who he believed was a journalist, but authorities say he had the wrong address. The complaint alleges Garza and an unnamed individual placed a poster at the home of an editor for a local Jewish publication.
These four suspects, as well as Bruce-Umbaugh, are labelled as members of neo-Nazi extremist group, Atomwaffen Division (AWD), in the complaint, saying Cole and Shea are high-level members. The complaint indicates Shea is a primary recruiter, while Cole was chosen as a co-leader, following the arrest of the former leader who was caught in Florida with bomb-making pre-cursor chemicals.
According to documents, this extremist group is based on the writings of a Colorado resident, whose neo-Nazi newsletters call for the collapse of the United States Government.
The complaint details information about AWD, saying the group posted several videos online of a training camp they held where AWD members were seen wearing “military style clothing, face masks, and carrying an assortment of long guns, while conducting paramilitary style training” and shooting at an abandoned cement factory in Washington. The complaint states the videos showed members giving violent and racist anti-semetic statements.
In February of 2018, The Seattle Times published an article about AWD that identified several members, including Kaleb Cole, after chat logs on the app Discord were released to the public.
The criminal complaint quotes Cole’s response to a journalist confronting an AWD member. In a “recorded leadership message” to members of AWD, Cole called on his followers to intimidate “nosy reporters," saying: “we cannot let them think they are safe.”
After being served an “Extreme Risk Protection Order” in Seattle in September 2019, the complaint says police seized nine firearms in Cole’s possession, as well as parts for modifying other weapons. At this time, authorities say Cole moved from Washington State to Texas.
In November 2019, Kaleb Cole and Aident Bruce-Umbaugh were stopped for speeding in Post, on their way to Houston. Bruce-Umbaugh was arrested on firearms charges, but Cole continued to Houston. At this same time, Cameron Brandon Shea, while using a pseudonym, began coordinating something he referred to as “Operation Erse Saule” or First Pillar in German. The complaint gives Shea’s description of the operation, saying: “We will be pestering journalists houses and media buildings to send a clear message.”
The complaint says the conspiracy of this plan took place on Wire, where individuals like Cole allegedly created fake identities and noted operations to find target’s addresses, and “made suggestions to Operation Erte Saule coconspirators on who to target, how to find people’s home addresses,” each member was directed to identify, research, and locate journalists in their area.
“These defendants from across the country allegedly conspired on the internet to intimidate journalists and activists with whom they disagreed,” said Assistant Attorney General for National Security John C. Demers. “This is not how America works. The Department of Justice will not tolerate this type of behavior.”
“These defendants sought to spread fear and terror with threats delivered to the doorstep of those who are critical of their activities,” said U.S. Attorney Brian T. Moran for the Western District of Washington. “As Attorney General William Barr has made clear, rooting out anti-Semitic hate and threats of violence and vigorously prosecuting those responsible are top priorities for the Department of Justice.”
“The FBI recognizes all citizen’s First Amendment-protected rights. However the subjects arrested today crossed the line from protected ideas and speech to action in order to intimidate and coerce individuals who they perceived as a threat to their ideology of hate,” said Raymond Duda, Special Agent in Charge, FBI Seattle.
The press release from the Department of Justice says Cameron Brandon Shea will make his initial appearance on the complaint at the federal courthouse in Seattle at 2 p.m., Wednesday. Those arrested in other districts will make their appearances in federal court in those districts and will appear in Seattle on a future date.
The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Forces in Seattle, Tampa, Houston and Phoenix.
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Woods with assistance from U.S. Attorneys Offices in the Middle District of Florida, Southern District of Texas, District of Arizona, and Central District of California.
