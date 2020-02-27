East Texas Rep. Gohmert votes against hate-crime bill, states sentence isn’t harsh enough

Previous versions of H.R. 35 contained much stronger language than that of the bill we voted on today. A version of the bill released on January 3 of this year stated that anyone who assembles with the intention of lynching or who causes death by lynching 'shall be imprisoned for any term of years or for life.' The bill we voted on today does not include this clause. Instead, the language of H.R. 35 that was brought to the House Floor for a vote contains diluted language that does not provide a proper avenue for punishment. Under Texas law, such an offense can and does merit capital punishment as the two most culpable killers of James Byrd received.