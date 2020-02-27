First Alert: A gradual warming trend and lots of sunshine on the menu

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - With clear skies and dry air in place tonight, it will be cold once again as many areas will get close to the freezing mark. If you are nervous about your tender plants, then I would keep them protected for one more night since it looks to be a close call as to whether-or-not we hit the 32-degree mark.
Friday is shaping up to be spectacular as the blue skies and abundant sunshine will lead to a milder afternoon with highs topping out in the middle 60’s.
Saturday will be even warmer as southerly winds boost our temperatures into the 70’s under mostly sunny skies.
This stretch of sunny, dry weather will certainly help dry us out and allow us the opportunity to get outside and partake in those outdoor activities. With temperatures on the upward trend, it does not get much better than this as we round out the month of February.
By Sunday, however, clouds will be on the increase as those southerly winds help aid in bringing back more humidity and higher moisture levels to East Texas.
Those higher moisture levels will combine with a shift in our weather pattern to bring back chances for rain and some thunderstorms early next week. At this time, Tuesday looks like the best chance for us to be on the receiving end of some rain and perhaps a few strong thunderstorms as a Pacific storm system moves through the Lone Star State.
