Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Luka Doncic had 26 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds and Kristaps Porzingis added 28 points and 12 rebounds as the Dallas Mavericks powered past the San Antonio Spurs 109-103. Doncic's triple-double was his 13th this season. Dallas overcame a disastrous start to the fourth quarter in snapping a four-game skid in San Antonio. DeMar DeRozan had 27 points, nine assists and eight rebounds to lead the Spurs. Marco Belinelli added 14 points and Lonnie Walker IV had 12 points while starting in place of the injured LaMarcus Aldridge.
HOUSTON (AP) — Russell Westbrook and James Harden combined for 63 points as the Houston Rockets sailed to their fifth straight win, 140-112 over the Memphis Grizzlies. Harden piled up 30 points without playing in the fourth quarter and Westbrook, who had 33, sat down for good with about six minutes left. The duo had 46 points by halftime as Houston built a 73-47 lead. Dillon Brooks had 22 points for the Grizzlies, who finished 0-4 on their longest road trip of the season.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Houston's Alex Bregman was hit on the back by a breaking ball from St. Louis reliever Ramon Santos, the seventh Astros player plunked in five spring training games. Some opposing players have called for retaliation against the Astros following Major League Baseball's finding that Houston broke rules against electronic sign-stealing en route to its 2017 World Series title and again in 2018. Dustin Garneau was hit Sunday against Washington, and José Altuve was grazed Monday against Detroit, when Osvaldo Duarte and Alex De Goti also were hit. Aledmys Díaz and Jake Meyers were hit Tuesday by Miami.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Justin Verlander's spring training debut will be postponed at least a few more days while the Houston Astros ace deals with tightness in his groin. Verlander had been scheduled to start Thursday against Washington. Instead, he will throw a simulated game at the Astros' complex prior to that exhibition. Houston manager Dusty Baker said the tightness first appeared a couple of days ago. Baker says he isn't worried about the injury lingering. Verlander won his second Cy Young Award last season by going 21-6 with a 2.52 ERA.
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — The Houston Astros continued to get booed on the road at spring training as they visited the home of the New York Mets. Former World Series MVP George Springer was heckled as part of Houston's split squad. Fans are calling the Astros cheaters, and doing it loudly in the wake of their sign-stealing scam. Springer had to hear it for a bit longer on Wednesday. The star leadoff man stepped into the batter's box a minute before the game was scheduled to begin, giving the crowd extra time to boo him.
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Dick Tamburo, an athletic director at three major schools and an All-American center at Michigan State, has died. He was 90. The native of New Kensington, Pennsylvania, served as the athletic director at Texas Tech, Arizona State and Missouri. He was inducted into the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics in 2006. Tamburo also was an assistant coach at Arizona State and Iowa following two years in the Army.
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Celeste Taylor scored 13 of her career-high 22 points and Joyner Holmes all 15 of hers in the second half when the Texas women rallied to beat No. 25 TCU 77-67. With the loss by TCU, second-ranked Baylor clinched the outright Big 12 title. Three Longhorns finished with triple-doubles: Taylor grabbed 10 rebounds and Holmes 12 while Charli Collier had 16 points and 16 rebounds. Lauren Heard scored 19 points, Kianna Ray 16 and Jaycee Bradley 14 for TCU.
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (AP) — A cooperating witness from the federal corruption investigation into college basketball has testified against a former college football player charged with violating North Carolina’s sports agent laws nearly a decade ago. Louis Martin “Marty” Blazer testified Wednesday for about two hours in the trial for Christopher Hawkins. Hawkins is charged with providing cash and other improper benefits to three former UNC football players in 2010. That includes current Dallas Cowboys defensive end Robert Quinn. Blazer is a former financial adviser who testified that he paid Hawkins to help him entice players into signing with him after turning pro.