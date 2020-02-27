Nacogdoches traffic signals damaged overnight

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Department of Transportation has issued a Traffic ALERT early Thursday at 8:02 a.m. for the Nacogdoches area.
According to Rhonda Oaks from the Communications Division of the Texas Department of Transportation, Traffic signals at the northwest corner of SL 224 and FM 2259 (Woden Rd) in Nacogdoches were damaged overnight. Until repairs are made, the signal is in red flash mode (stop and go traffic pattern) and a temporary stop sign has been placed.
Motorists should use caution and stay alert in the area for workers and equipment as repairs are made.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.