Polk County Sheriff’s Office: Man brandished pistol, machete during convenience store robbery

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Polk County Sheriff's Office deputies tracked a man down in a wooded area of the Indian Springs area and arrested him after he allegedly used a pistol and a machete to rob the Right Stop store on Wednesday.
David Shane Acosta, 27, of Magnolia, is still being held in the Polk County jail on an aggravated robbery charge and parole violation charge. His bond amount has been set at $100,000 for the robbery charge.
According to a press release, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Right Stop store located at the entrance of Indian Springs at about 6:13 a.m. Wednesday. The caller said an unknown individual with a mask and gloves on came into the store, brandished what appeared to be a pistol and a machete, and demanded money.
The suspect then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money, the press release stated.
PCSO deputies and detectives arrived on the scene immediately and started searching for the suspect based on the store clerk’s description. Some of the PCSO detectives watched the surveillance video to get a better description of the suspect and his possible direction of travel.
“The suspect was wearing a tan jacket, blue jean pants and had what appeared to be a camouflage hat and mask,” the press release stated.
A citizen stopped by and asked the law enforcement officers if they were looking for someone. Then she told then that she had seen a person just east of Indian Springs that was wearing a brown/tan jacket.
“Deputies responded to the area and noticed a white male in the edge of the woods fitting the description of the robbery suspect,” the press release stated.
Once the suspect, who was later identified as Acosta, saw the law enforcement officers, he allegedly tried to flee on foot. After a foot chase, Acosta was taken into custody without any further incident.
According to the press release, Acosta was still in possession of the weapon, face mask, and the currency taken from the store.
After Acosta was taken to the county jail, he confessed to the crime, the press release stated.
