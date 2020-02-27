Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! Nothing but sunshine for your Thursday afternoon forecast as temperatures slowly warm into the middle to upper 50s. Skies will remain clear overnight and will allow for another quick drop in temperatures, although most of the area will likely wake up above freeing tomorrow morning. More sunshine for your Friday afternoon and temperatures are expected to jump into the middle 60s for highs! Clouds will increase throughout the weekend as afternoon temperatures reach into the 70s across East Texas. Most of the area will stay dry as well, but there is a slight chance for a stray shower or two on Sunday. Slightly better chances for scattered showers and isolated thundershowers on Monday before rain chances ramp up on Tuesday as our next cold front begins to move into the area. Showers and isolated thunderstorms, some of which could be strong to severe, will develop along and ahead of the cold front throughout the day Tuesday. A few showers could persist into the morning hours of Wednesday morning before drying out. Another cold front will arrive late Wednesday/early Thursday and will help clear out our skies by Thursday afternoon.