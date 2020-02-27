UTA looks to extend streak vs Texas State

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. David Azore, Brian Warren, Radshad Davis and Jabari Narcis have collectively accounted for 61 percent of Texas-Arlington's scoring this season and 58 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Texas State, Nijal Pearson, Eric Terry and Marlin Davis have combined to score 44 percent of the team's points this season.NIJAL IS A FORCE: Pearson has connected on 37.2 percent of the 183 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 6 for 22 over the last three games. He's also made 78.8 percent of his foul shots this season.