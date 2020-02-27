CDC: 10 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Texas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Governor Gregg Abbott gave a statement Thursday regarding precautionary steps the state is taking regarding coronavirus.
During the press conference, Admiral Nancy Knight from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said 10 cases of coronavirus are in Texas and all are in various stages of quarantine as they recover.
Knight said two of the cases are from the Wuhan outbreak and the other eight are from the Diamond Princess cruise ship outbreak.
Abbott said state agencies have been working on the case for over a month. He said an operations center was opened on Jan. 31 and any request from local entities is handled there. He said state agencies are conducting weekly calls with higher institutions and schools to make sure they are ready to help stop the spread.
Abbott is directing anyone seeking information to go to the DSHS website for more information.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.