Xcel Energy cut carbon emissions by 10 percent in 2019

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy hit a milestone in their promise to deliver 100 percent carbon-free electricity to its customers by 2050.
The company tracked its largest single-year drop in 2019, cutting carbon emissions by 5.6 million tons.
They have reduced their emissions by 44 percent since 2005.
“We’re making tremendous progress on our clean energy journey. Our 2019 carbon results demonstrate our ability to transition to low-carbon energy resources while keeping service reliable and customer bills low,” said Ben Fowke, chairman, president and CEO of Xcel Energy.
The factors that helped them do this include their increase in wind energy, flexible coal plant operations, strong nuclear performance and low natural gas prices.
According to a news release, Xcel’s 2019 carbon reductions are well ahead of the industry, which is ahead of any other part of the economy.
“Just as we’re committed to reducing carbon emissions from the electricity we provide, we’re also working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from our natural gas business and we’re taking several ambitious steps to do so,” said Fowke.
Xcel is also working to reduce methane emissions and has invested more than $1 billion to improve its natural gas pipelines and tighten the system.
