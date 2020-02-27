17-year-old Joaquin resident charged with negligent homicide in connection with shooting death

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 17-year-old man Wednesday in connection to allegations that he shot and killed his 16-year-old friend.
Heston Avery, of Joaquin, was booked into the Shelby County Jail on a state-jail felony criminally negligent homicide charge. After he was arraigned by Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Jackie Kirkwood, he posted bail on a $10,000 bond amount and was released from the jail.
“This is a very sad situation for the family of the victim,” a press release stated. “This is also very sad for Avery’s family and Avery himself, who faces charges for a tragic accident that took the life of a young man who had everything to live for.”
According to the press release, the Shelby County Sheriff’s office received a call from Avery, who said he had accidentally shot his friend Angel De La Rosa, 16, of Joaquin.
PCSO deputies and investigators were dispatched out to the scene, along with ACE EMS personnel. Kirkwood arrived on the scene a short time later and pronounced Del La Rosa dead. Kirkwood ordered an autopsy, the press release stated.
Avery and a 14-year-old witness, who was present at the time of the shooting, were brought to the SCSO, where they both gave statements about what happened, the press release stated.
“Please keep all of these families in your prayers during this time,” the press release stated. “Each of them will be reminded of this every day for the rest of their lives.”
The case is still pending, and it will be sent to the grand jury, the press release stated.
