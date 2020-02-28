Angelina playwright Don Wilson Glenn to direct community theatre’s ‘Revival’ for Black History Month

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - An East Texas native is the 2020-2021 season recipient of the Meyer Memorial Trust-Oregon Cultural Trust and the Cultural Coalition for winning his proposal ‘Troy USA,’ an adaption play of Shakespeare’s Troilus and Cressida. A $10,000 commission is granted to playwrights of color to adapt one of William Shakespeare’s “Problem Plays” through a lens of diversity and inclusion.
Don Wilson Glenn has been a playwright for over 30 years. This Friday, he will be directing Angelina Community Theater’s 3rd annual Black History Month program called Revival.
“Most of the actors are not familiar or it’s possibly their first time on stage, but they are brilliant. These people come from right here in Lufkin, local talent,” Glenn said.
Glenn originally performed this play at Angelina College back in 1984. Now as a revamped musical, he says it is about celebrating the African American church and traditions.
“You will get up out your chairs and start shouting at some parts of the show. Go ahead and sing with us. You’ll know some of the songs. It’s a wonderful show to reminisce with,” Glenn explained. “One of the things that we want to have a small talk back about is the importance and impact that the African American church has had on American culture. That is across the board.”
Glenn says he hopes that after the play, people will find an aspect of it to relate to and walk away feeling touched.
“I hope they will say this-- I understand because I had a loving grandmother, a loving community and people that didn’t give up on me,” Glenn expressed.
The performance will be held on February 28 at 7:00 p.m. at Hodgins Hall on Angelina College campus. Tickets are free to Angelina College students and faculty. They will also have tickets available at the door.
