DPS: 2 people killed in two-vehicle wreck involving 18-wheeler near Leggett

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Two people died in a two-vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler and a passenger cr that occurred on U.S. Highway 59 near Leggett Friday morning.
According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle on Highway 59 near the intersection of FM 942.
The preliminary crash report shows that at about 11 a.m. on Friday, a 2003 Mercedes-Benz passenger entered Highway 59 from a parking lot on the west side of the highway and was struck by a southbound 2019 Kenworth driven by a Brookeland man. After the initial collision, the 18-wheeler crossed over into the northbound lanes and lost its load of lumber.
A Polk County justice of the peace pronounced the driver of the Mercedes and a passenger dead at the scene, the press release stated. The identities of the two people who died will not be released until their next of kin are notified.
The driver of the Kenworth was not injured in the crash.
“This crash remains under investigation," the press release stated. “No additional information is available at this time.”
U.S. Highway 59 in Leggett is now open again, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The crash resulted in a response by a HazMat crew, and it caused major traffic detours.
