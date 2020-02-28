East Texas Now: Hay prices moderate this week

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The USDA weekly Texas hay report says hay demand is moderate at best across the state.
Most producers are currently feeding less than in years past due to the mild winter weather.
Here in East Texas, along with the northern and central regions are still dealing with mud slowing down fieldwork.
And west and south Texas are still very dry.
The Texas crop and weather report says rainfall in south Texas has been below average since November.
