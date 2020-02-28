First Alert: The weekend will start off sunny before it turns cloudy and windy

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The sunshine and dry weather will continue as we head into the weekend. While we may have a few passing clouds on Saturday, we are still looking at mostly sunny skies to go along with warmer temperatures as daytime highs climb into the lower 70’s.
By Sunday, however, clouds will be on the increase as gusty, southerly winds help aid in bringing back more humidity to East Texas. We will introduce a 20% chance of sprinkles or isolated showers coming in on those south winds, but rainfall amounts, if any, will generally be confined to less than a tenth of an inch.
The clouds overhead will combine with increasing moisture levels to yield a 30% chance of light rain on Monday before our rain and thunderstorm chances ratchet up by next Tuesday and Wednesday.
There are some discrepancies on the evolution and timing of a Pacific storm system next week and how it will impact East Texas. Nevertheless, next Tuesday could be wet and stormy at times, with some storms possibly being strong-to-severe.
There’s a lot to sort out and fine-tune in the days ahead, but do know that the middle part of next week looks to be wet and stormy at times.
Once we get this western storm system in our rear-view mirror, skies look to clear out as we get a full return to sunshine by next Thursday and Friday.
