Grandfather, Navy vet among 5 victims of Wisconsin shooting
The Molson Coors facility is seen in Milwaukee. An employee at the historic Molson Coors facility shot and killed five co-workers Wednesday afternoon and then turned the gun on himself. Six people, including the shooter, were killed on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 at the facility. The brewery remained closed Thursday. (Source: CNN)
February 28, 2020 at 4:48 AM CST - Updated February 28 at 4:48 AM

(AP) - The five men who were killed by a co-worker at a Milwaukee brewery include an electrician, a Navy veteran, a father of two small children, a fisherman and a grandfather.

Authorities say the five men were killed Wednesday at Molson Coors Brewing Co. by a co-worker who then turned the gun on himself.

Molson Coors chief executive officer Gavin Hattersley says employees are grieving for the five who were lost, saying they were part of the fabric of the company and they will be missed.

The motive for the shooting is still unknown.

