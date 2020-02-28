Happy Sunny Friday! Here’s your beautiful First Alert Forecast

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A chilly start with temperatures in the 30s this morning, but another beautiful afternoon is ahead. Expect lots of sunshine today and light winds. Temperatures will reach the mid 60s this afternoon. Saturday looks mostly sunny, but cloud cover will start to increase by afternoon and evening. South winds could be breezy at times and temperatures Saturday afternoon will be warm in the lower 70s. More clouds Sunday and a very slight chance for a shower or two by late Sunday evening. It will still be warm and breezy Sunday and into early next week. Monday brings a chance for a few afternoon showers and thundershowers before the next cold front arrives late Tuesday. This cold front could bring the chance for some spring time thunderstorms. There is a slight chance that parts of East Texas could see some strong to severe storms late Tuesday as the cold front moves through. Rain ends early Wednesday and skies clear by Wednesday afternoon with breezy northwest winds.