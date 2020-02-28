Hemphill woman killed in wrong-way driving wreck on Hwy 184

The preliminary crash investigation, according to DPS showed that at 3:20 p.m., a 2009 Toyota pickup driven by Nancy Little, 68, of Hemphill, was traveling south on FM 1592. She then entered onto Hwy 184, and began traveling east in the westbound lane. Her vehicle was struck by a westbound 2015 Jeep Wrangler driven by Misty Graffeo, 38, also of Hemphill.