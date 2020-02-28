Hemphill woman killed in wrong-way driving wreck on Hwy 184

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Texas DPS responded to a two-vehicle wreck on State Highway 184, about a mile and a half west of Hemphill.
The preliminary crash investigation, according to DPS showed that at 3:20 p.m., a 2009 Toyota pickup driven by Nancy Little, 68, of Hemphill, was traveling south on FM 1592. She then entered onto Hwy 184, and began traveling east in the westbound lane. Her vehicle was struck by a westbound 2015 Jeep Wrangler driven by Misty Graffeo, 38, also of Hemphill.
Little was taken to the Sabine County Hospital where she was pronounced deceased a short time later, DPS says.
Graffeo was taken to the Sabine County Hospital. Her condition is unknown.
