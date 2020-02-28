Human trafficking expert says law enforcement is ‘going after the wrong people’

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A Big Texas cowboy hat makes people notice Detective Joseph Scaramucci. However, the look doesn’t distract from what this Central Texas lawman has to say about human trafficking.
“We’ve worked hundreds of human trafficking cases over the last few years,” the McLennan County Sheriff’s Department detective said.
Among the first visual aids that he presented in a talk at Stephen F. Austin State University hit close to home. A law enforcement tracking tool reveals over 2,000 sexually-oriented ads directed to 472 profiles in Nacogdoches alone. Then he brings up erotic massage parlors located in Tyler and Longview. He spared listeners the explicit review posts.
“Tyler is fairly well known in at least in the trafficking community as somewhere in the state where there is a decent amount of trafficking going on,” Scaramucci said.
The maps place East Texas in the triangle of human trafficking activity. Yet, if a person checks with local police and sheriff’s departments, a person will find no or very little data on human trafficking arrests.
The detective said, by and large, law enforcement is going after the wrong people.
“So what is happening is if you do a typical vice style investigation; girl shows up at a hotel room, she goes to jail for prostitution, and we’re done," Scaramucci said. "We’ve never actually gone further to investigate that crime.”
The detective says he’s trained 267 law enforcement agencies across the U.S. to immediately seek help for the victims. Then go after the pimps.
“Learn to investigate around them just like you would on a homicide case. I have never had a homicide victim testify in court, so we have to work around that," Scaramucci said. "And I think that’s the most important thing to learning to investigate cases that don’t require victims.”
Scaramucci said data will change under this method.
“Instead of calling the crime ‘prostitution,' call it human trafficking following the arrest of the pimps," Scaramucci said. “You’ll see more accurate numbers.”
Scaramucci won’t buy a lack of manpower or funding as an excuse.
“We specialize units in narcotics because it’s what saves human beings, but we don’t typically assign that many detectives to human trafficking, which also saves human lives.”
Scaramucci said the last case he worked took his unit to New York, with leaders located in China. Connections led back to Tyler and Waco. For information about human trafficking https://polarisproject.org/human-trafficking/
The National Human Trafficking Hotline is 1-888-373-7888.
