Local travel agency sees impact of coronavirus

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - While there are no confirmed cases of the Novel-coronavirus in East Texas, spring break travel is just a few days away, and one Lufkin travel agency has seen a local impact related to the illness.
Holiday Travel Agency says they have seen an increase in concern among those who are traveling overseas and on cruise lines.
“They understand that’s where people are in confined spaces, especially on a cruise line,” said travel agent Kristine Mize. “So anytime there’s any kind of bacteria or virus going around it would be more easily spread.”
One of the primary questions they’ve been getting is, ‘Can my travel insurance cover this?’ and Mize said, the answer, “Not a hard no but for the most part, no, it does not cover it.”
She said there are policies, primarily air packages, vendors offer that are cancel-for-any-reason but, "If they’ve already purchased a trip and already purchased insurance that does not have that in place, then they are really at the mercy of whether they decide they want to cancel or not,” she said.
Mize is working with a client whose child was studying abroad and had to be relocated.
“She has a trip to Italy planned with her spouse,” Mize said. “And their daughter was there, up until a few days ago in Milan, where this has kind of started to erupt.”
The agency has not had any clients cancel yet, however some may soon be affected by possible future cancellations.
“I strongly recommend you always get some sort of travel insurance. Be it medical emergency only, or the full coverage of whatever it could be,” Mize said.
The agents are keeping themselves informed daily by reading emails from travel-related news sources.
“Anytime we know that something is going to specifically affect one of our clients trips, we will let them know,” Mize said.
She added that the best thing you can do when traveling is to routinely wash your hands with soap and hot water.
She said that some travelers get nervous when they see people wearing masks, but it doesn’t mean that person is sick. It just means they’re taking a precautionary measure.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.