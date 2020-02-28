NFL scouting combine family affair for lucky few

"He always critiqued me. We never talked about the good things. We always talked about the bad things and things we could do to get better," Trevon Diggs said. "He always gave me tips and little cues to work on my game. I'm blessed to have that. I don't have someone patting me on the back all the time and telling me I'm doing good. I've got someone who's telling me, 'Let's get to work.'"