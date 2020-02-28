Suspects identified in Hudson VFD burglary in custody

HUDSON, Texas (KTRE) - Early Friday morning Hudson Police Department had Danny Dean Hughes and Ty Robert Glover in custody charged and arrested for the Burglary of the fire station located at 103 West.
Earlier it was reported that The Hudson Police Department executed a search warrant related to the burglary which occurred at the Hudson Volunteer Fire Department last Friday February 21st.
According to a Facebook post from February 20th, the alleged burglary happened sometime between “mid-day February 18th 'till the afternoon on February 20th.”
Officials said $96,000 worth of equipment was taken. No word on exactly what was taken.
Additional charges are pending.
