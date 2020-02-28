Suspects identified in Hudson VFD burglary in custody

Suspects identified in Hudson VFD burglary in custody
Arrested for Hudson VFD Burglary Danny Dean Hughes and Ty Robert Glover (Source: Hudson Police Department)
By Nahum Lopez | February 28, 2020 at 9:24 AM CST - Updated February 28 at 9:28 AM

HUDSON, Texas (KTRE) - Early Friday morning Hudson Police Department had Danny Dean Hughes and Ty Robert Glover in custody charged and arrested for the Burglary of the fire station located at 103 West.

Earlier it was reported that The Hudson Police Department executed a search warrant related to the burglary which occurred at the Hudson Volunteer Fire Department last Friday February 21st.

Sometime from mid-day February 18th till the afternoon on February 20th, some person or persons broke into our Fire...

Posted by Hudson Volunteer Fire Department on Thursday, February 20, 2020

According to a Facebook post from February 20th, the alleged burglary happened sometime between “mid-day February 18th 'till the afternoon on February 20th.”

Officials said $96,000 worth of equipment was taken. No word on exactly what was taken.

Additional charges are pending.

