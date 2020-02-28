Three Texas Tech cheerleaders featured on Netflix series: Cheer

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - “Cheer,” a new Netflix docuseries follows the cheer team at Navarro Junior College in Corsicana, Texas as they prepare to compete in the College National Championship.
If you’ve watched the show, you’ve probably noticed the “Double T” logo appear from time to time. That’s because some of the students at Navarro transfer to Texas Tech to continue their cheer career and finish college.
Three students featured on the show are currently on the team at Texas Tech. Austin Bayles and Mackenzie Sherburn are on the Texas Tech co-ed team, and Brooke Dumas is on the all-girls team.
“Honestly, it’s crazy like to think that I was on Netflix,” Sherburn said. “It’s still like surreal almost.”
“It was a little crazy at first,” Dumas said. “I definitely didn’t think it was going to get so much attention.”
The show gives people an inside look at the blood, sweat and tears it takes to be a competitive cheerleader.
“They didn’t realize that like we actually complete and we do all the skills that we do,” Dumas said.
Each of them learned something unique during their time at Navarro.
“I definitely learned how to push myself past my limit,” Sherburn said.
“How to respect the grind and really get through obstacles that are in front of you,” Bayles said.
They are hoping to bring what they learned at Navarro to Texas Tech.
“I want to be able to inspire my teammates the same way that, you know like, things are going to get hard, but we have the drive and the push to get through,” Bayles said.
“Trusting the teammates and positivity that I’ve learned and just really like get my team to fall back in love with the sport,” Sherburn said.
Bayles said being on “Cheer” was a blessing.
“I’ve definitely been stopped a lot of times, people are like oh, is that you, is that you?” Bayles said.
But, he says he is just a normal college student.
Bayles said he hopes “Cheer” will show people how much these athletes put into their sport.
“You know, we love it so much and I hope that people can see the passion that we have for it and everything that we do,” Bayles said.
The Texas Tech all girl team is going to a stunt competition this weekend in Dallas. The co-ed team will compete at the National Championship in Daytona, Florida in April.
