Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good evening, East Texas! After a beautiful day, clouds are beginning to increase across East Texas and will continue to do so through the evening hours. Temperatures will be mild in the mid 50s with south winds picking up and becoming breezy overnight. Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm for Sunday. A slight chance for a few isolated showers through Sunday afternoon. Better chances for rain will come early next week with some scattered showers and thundershowers on Monday and a likely chance for widespread heavy rain and thunderstorms by Tuesday. The cold front on Tuesday could bring a few stronger storms that may last into early Wednesday. Rain will end by midday Wednesday with clearing skies by afternoon. Temperatures behind the cold front will drop into the 60s, but warm quickly through the end of next week.