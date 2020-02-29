Exclusive franchise tag an option on Dak Prescott

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - It looks like the Dallas Cowboys are exploring all their options as they continue to hold out hope that a new deal can be reached with quarterback Dak Prescott.
NFL insider Ian Rapport is reporting that the team is willing to give Prescott the exclusive franchise tag which would bring the quarterback about $33 million this year. That is about $6 million more than the typical franchise tag. The exclusive tag would bring Prescott a salary comparable to the top five overall salaries in all of the NFL.
The exclusive tag also means that Prescott would not be able to negotiate with any other team.
