Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 26 points, Duncan Robinson added 24 and the Miami Heat scored the first 13 points of the fourth quarter to spark a 126-118 win over the Dallas Mavericks and spoil Luka Doncic’s 21st birthday. Goran Dragic and Kendrick Nunn each had 16 points for Miami. Seth Curry had a career-high 37 points for Dallas while shooting 13 for 15 from the field and 8 for 9 from 3-point range. Kristaps Porzingis scored 24 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Doncic had 23 points and 10 assists.
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Zack Greinke made his first spring training appearance, a two-inning, 28-pitch outing for Houston in a 6-4 victory over the Miami Marlins. Greinke arrived at spring training on Feb. 22, nine days after the voluntary reporting date. He preferred to stay on his own program. The 36-year-old right-hander threw 22 strikes. Greinke's fastball approached 90 mph. He struck out three of seven batters, mixing in a few change-ups and curveballs. He won the 2009 AL Cy Young Award winner with Kansas City and is a six-time All-Star. Greinke was acquired from Arizona at the July 31 trade deadline.
UNDATED (AP) — Tony Romo will remain with CBS as its top NFL analyst after agreeing to a record extension. CBS Sports spokeswoman Jen Sabatelle said that the network and Romo have agreed to a long-term contract. The New York Post reported that Romo's new deal is worth $17 million a year. CBS' deal with the NFL expires after the 2022 season, but Romo's contract goes beyond that. CBS is expected to retain their rights when the next round of negotiations start, which could happen this year once a new collective bargaining agreement with players is finalized. Romo joined CBS in 2017 after retiring.
UNDATED (AP) — There are two intriguing games in the Big 12 on Saturday that feature teams that are likely locks for the NCAA Tournament against teams that have some work to do. The first happens in Lubbock, where Texas takes on No. 22 Texas Tech in a game that could help to solidify the Longhorns' at-large resume. The second happens in Morgantown, where Oklahoma plays No. 20 West Virginia. Elsewhere, top-ranked Kansas visits Kansas State in the first meeting between the schools since their game in Lawrence ended in a brawl that spilled into the stands.
UNDATED (AP) — No. 8 Kentucky is set to host No. 15 Auburn to highlight the Southeastern Conference's weekend slate of games. The Wildcats have won seven in a row and can secure at least a share of the regular season SEC title with a victory. The Tigers won the first match-up 75-66 on Feb. 1, their second straight victory over Kentucky and fourth in the last seven meetings. Since that loss the Wildcats have won five times by a total of 31 points. Kentucky's streak is its longest this season and has been led by guard Immanuel Quickley, who has averaged 21.5 points during the run.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A handful of players at the NFL scouting combine got a big head start in their preparations because of family members who've played pro football. Some have famous fathers such as Louisiana State tight end Thaddeus Moss. He's the son of Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss. Others have uncles who played in the NFL such as Arizona State punter Michael Turk. He's the nephew of former punter Matt Turk and ex-offensive lineman Daniel Turk. The University of Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. plays the same position as his father did for the Vikings. They are among the 330 prospects at the combine in Indianapolis.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Eric Terry had a career-high 30 points, including the go-ahead three-point play with 12 seconds left in the third overtime, as Texas State narrowly defeated Texas-Arlington 87-85 in triple overtime. David Azore led the Mavericks with 20 points and 10 rebounds.