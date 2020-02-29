Romo’s new $100M deal with CBS makes him highest-paid analyst ever

(KLTV) - Former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo has agreed to a new contract with CBS.
The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand, who broke the story Friday night, says Romo will receive around $17 million per season for five years or more with CBS, making him the highest-paid analyst ever with a deal said to total around $100 million.
It isn’t just any contract; Romo made somewhere between $3 million and $4 million per year with CBS in his first three-year deal with the network. That contract was up, and if he had not received a deal with CBS that he approved of by the end of this week, he was free to speak with other networks, according to Sports Illustrated.
Michael McCarthy with Front Office Sports said that ESPN was reportedly ready to offer Romo between $10 and $14 million annually to sign with them. ESPN is remaining quiet about who their next pick might be after missing out on Romo, but Peyton Manning is a name being tossed around, if he finally decides to jump into the analyst game.
