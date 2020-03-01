An East Texas boy celebrates his 1st birthday party on Leap Year

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - As you may know, Saturday was Leap Year. It comes every four years and what better way to spend it than celebrating your birthday.
Noah Lewis turned 4-years-old and he was all smiles.
“We have been looking forward to this day and the weather is perfect, so we are really excited,” Noah’s mother, Kristen Mendez said.
What makes him so special is that he is technically celebrating his 1st birthday party ever.
“He loves dinosaurs and stuff, so we tried to incorporate everything he likes. He loves slides, so we got him a slide. He loves trains, so we got him a train,” Mendez said. “He loves riding horses, so we got him a little mechanical bull that maybe he and his friends can get on and have fun with."
Mendez says she planned this party for several months. They originally thought about having his birthday celebration on February 28th, but because he technically he wasn’t born yet, they usually chose to celebrate it on March 1st.
She says they were trying to avoid having a baby on Leap Year, but God had other plans.
“I wanted him to have a birthday every year. I thought, ‘oh my goodness he's not going to have a birthday every year.’ Like everybody looks on the calendar and sees their birthday and he does not see his,” Mendez explained.
Overall-- family, friends and fun describe exactly how Noah’s party went.
“I’m just really happy,” Mendez expressed. “I’m glad this day has come and we’re going to enjoy it as much as we can, because we have to wait another four years for it."
Mendez says she considers Noah her good luck charm. And although this 1st year will be hard to beat, she says she looks forward to seeing how he plans to spend his second birthday in 2024.
