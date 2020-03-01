BREAKING: Lufkin police searching for pursuit suspect after they abandon car

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin police department is searching the area of McGregor Drive for a suspect who led police on a chase.
According to Lufkin police spokesperson Jessica Pebsworth police are asking people who live around McGregor Drive to keep an eye out for a black female wearing beige or white clothing, carrying a black bag.
“She fled south on McGregor Drive on foot after ditching a stolen Buick sedan in the middle of the street at the intersection of Camp Street around 8:35 p.m,” Pebsworth said in a release. “The car was reported stolen from Helen Street. Diboll Police Department initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle after clocking it at 100 mph on U.S. 59 south. The woman refused to stop and continued south into Lufkin.”
Lufkin Police joined the chase near the Naranjo Museum around 8:20 p.m. The suspect turned onto Southwood Drive and continued on inside Loop 287. The woman eventually turned onto Camp Street before ditching the vehicle on McGregor.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Department at 936-633-0356.
