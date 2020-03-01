4 East Texas basketball teams looking to win state

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Four East Texas girls high school basketball teams are packing their bags and planning to win a state title in San Antonio this week.
In 3A, Winnsboro and Woodville will meet up in the semifinals for a chance to play for the state championship. Woodville is back at state for the fourth time and the second-straight year. The Lady Eagles lost in the finals last year to MP Chapel Hill.
Winnsboro Is making their 13th appearance at the state tournament. The last time the Lady Raiders made it this far was in 2011. Winnsboro won it all three starlight seasons from 1999 to 2001.
In 2A action, Grapeland is back at the state tournament for the second straight year and the seventh time overall. Grapeland lost by just four points in last year’s championship game. The Sandiettes won state in the 1988-89 season.
At the 1A level, Chireno will be representing Nacogdoches County at the state tournament for the second time in their history. The last time the Lady Owls made it to the tournament was the 2015-16 season. Chireno is looking to get to state with many of the same girls that helped their softball team get to the state championship game last year in softball.
Below is the full Schedule for the girls basketball games in San Antonio.
Thursday, March 5
Conference 1A Semifinals
8:30 a.m. – Lipan (33-3) vs. Chireno (27-9)
10:00 a.m. – Nazareth (29-8) vs. Veribest (27-10)
Conference 3A Semifinals
1:30 p.m. – Shallowater (37-2) vs. Schulenburg (34-4)
3:00 p.m. – Woodville (35-4) vs. Winnsboro (29-7)
Conference 5A Semifinals
7:00 p.m. – College Station (32-7) vs. Frisco Liberty (29-11)
8:30 p.m. – San Antonio Veterans Memorial (31-7) vs. Mansfield Timberview (31-8)
Friday, March 6
Conference 2A Semifinals
8:30 a.m. – Gruver (36-2) vs. Grapeland (34-5)
10:00 a.m. – Muenster (35-4) vs. Mason (29-8)
Conference 4A Semifinals
1:30 p.m. – Fairfield (33-4) vs. Dallas Lincoln (26-8)
3:00 p.m. – Argyle (32-6) vs. Fredericksburg (33-8)
Conference 6A Semifinals
7:00 p.m. – Cypress Creek (40-0) vs. McKinney (22-12)
8:30 p.m. – Duncanville (38-3) vs. Converse Judson (33-8)
Saturday, March 7
8:30 a.m. – Conference 1A Final
10:00 a.m. – Conference 3A Final
1:30 p.m. – Conference 2A Final
3:00 p.m. – Conference 5A Final
7:00 p.m. – Conference 4A Final
8:30 p.m. – Conference 6A Final
