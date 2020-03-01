Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — No. 2 Baylor already has another loss. After a Big 12-record 23-game winning streak, the Bears lost for the second time in three games when they fell 75-72 at TCU on Saturday. Desmond Bane scored 23 points for TCU, including eight straight after the game was tied for the final time. That was part of a bigger 18-1 run for the Horned Frogs. The 25-3 Bears were the nation's No. 1 team when they lost a week ago to now-No.1 Kansas. The Jayhawks are a game ahead of them in the league standings after beating Kansas State on Saturday.
BOSTON (AP) — Russell Westbrook scored 41 points and James Harden had 21, including a pair of free throws with 25 seconds left in overtime to give the Houston Rockets their sixth straight victory, a 111-110 win over the Boston Celtics. Boston rallied from a four-point deficit in the final 20 seconds of regulation and sent the game to overtime on Jaylen Brown's 3-pointer at the buzzer. The Celtics scored the first basket of the extra period and led 110-109 but did not score in the final 2:49 of the game, missing their last six shots. Jayson Tatum scored 32 points with 13 rebounds.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Trey Lyles had 20 points and the San Antonio Spurs overcame a shaky fourth quarter to beat Orlando 114-113 on Saturday night, snapping the Magic’s three-game winning streak. San Antonio led by as many as 16 points in snapping a two-game skid but came within seconds of another defeat. With San Antonio leading 114-113, Bryn Forbes lost the ball in a scramble with 7.5 seconds. Magic guard Evan Fournier raced downcourt and threw up an errant and off-balance layup with 2.2 seconds that Spurs guard Derrick White rebounded and tossed upcourt to run out the clock. Fournier finished with 23 points and Terrence Ross added 21 for Orlando.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ryan O’Reilly scored the only goal in the shootout to lead St. Louis to a 4-3 victory over the Dallas Stars and extend the Blues' winning streak to seven games. David Perron, Tyler Bozak and Brayden Schenn, who scored in his fourth straight game, had goals for the Blues. The Stars got goals from Tyler Seguin, Denis Gurianov and John Klingberg, who scored with 18 seconds remaining in regulation to send the game to overtime. Jake Allen made 28 saves for the Blues and turned aside all three shootout attempts. Anton Khudobin made 25 saves and lost his third straight start.
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — The Texas Longhorns are making a late push for an NCAA Tournament berth. Andrew Jones scored 22 points and the Longhorns stretched their winning streak to four games with a 68-58 victory at No. 22 Texas Tech on Saturday. Texas improved to 18-11 overall and 8-8 in the Big 12. The Red Raiders, the Big 12 co-champion last season when they made it to the NCAA championship game, is also 18-11 after its second loss in a row. Jahim'us Ramsey had 13 points to lead Tech, but missed a dunk in the final minute that Texas turned into a breakaway layup.
WACO, Texas (AP) — NaLyssa Smith and Lauren Cox both had double-doubles before the No. 2 Baylor women celebrated their 10th consecutive Big 12 regular-season title. Smith had 23 points and 13 rebounds while Cox had a season-high 22 points and 10 rebounds in an 83-58 win over Kansas State. The 27-1 Lady Bears already had the Big 12 outright title before tipping off the game. They clinched at least a share with their win at West Virginia on Monday, then had it outright when second-place TCU lost to Texas on Wednesday. Angela Harris had 17 points for Kansas State.
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Skylar Mays scored 19 of his 24 points in the second half and LSU defeated Texas A&M 64-50. Javonte Smart scored 14 points. His three 3-pointers in the first half helped LSU open an early 13-point lead. Savion Flagg scored 17 and Josh Nebo added 11 points and nine rebounds for the Aggies, who lost their second straight game on the heels of a three-game winning streak. LSU won for just the third time in eight games but now has 20 victories on the season as the Tigers seek to bolster their NCAA Tournament credentials.
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Kevon Harris had 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists and Stephen F. Austin beat Lamar 95-76 to clinch the outright Southland Conference title. The victory also extended the Lumberjacks' win streak to 13 games. T.J. Atwood had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Cardinals, whose four-game winning streak was broken.